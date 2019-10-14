- WWE NXT Superstar Mansoor Al-Shehail is featured in the October 2019 issue of Vogue Arabia magazine. Above is new behind-the-scenes footage of Mansoor's Vogue photo shoot. As noted before, Mansoor will face Cesaro at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

- WWE stock was down 0.57% today, closing at $69.62 per share. Today's high was $69.98 and the low was $68.95.

- We've noted how WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and mouthpiece Sami Zayn are both listed in the WWE Draft Pool for tonight's RAW. They are listed together as one selection. Sami took to Twitter this afternoon and said he negotiated for a contract stipulation that would allow them to be drafted together.

He wrote, "It's #DraftDay for both Nakamura-San and myself tonight on #Raw. I negotiated a contractual stipulation allowing us to be drafted together. Where would you rather see us land, Raw or Smackdown? I don't value your opinions so I won't read the replies, but still. -SZ"

