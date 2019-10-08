WWE RAW Superstar Samoa Joe is currently out of action with an injury.

Joe suffered a broken thumb while working a match several weeks back, according to PWInsider. He is currently waiting for WWE doctors to clear him for a return to the ring.

Joe last wrestled on the September 9 RAW episode from Madison Square Garden, which was the final show before Clash of Champions. Joe worked the King of the Ring Triple Threat with Ricochet and the winner, King Baron Corbin. Joe worked the WWE Supershow live event the night before RAW, losing a singles match to Roman Reigns.

There's no word yet on the timetable for Joe's return to action, but we will keep you updated.