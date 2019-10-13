- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Robert Stone hitting the gym. The former Robbie E is currently managing The Outliers tag team in NXT.

- Sasha Banks continues to tag Vince McMahon in random tweets. As seen below, Banks took to Twitter today and encouraged fans to follow the WWE Chairman.

She wrote, "Shoutout to @VinceMcMahon on this beautiful Sunday! Follow him if you haven't already"

- WWE backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber was back working as a ring announcer at weekend NXT live events in Florida. Schreiber did NXT ring announcing and live event hosting before being called to the WWE main roster.

Schreiber thanked NXT on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you so much @wwenxt #nxtuniverse for a great weekend! #nxt"