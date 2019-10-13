Sasha Banks is not happy with her rating in the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game.

WWE Games revealed this weekend that Banks has an overall rating of 80 in the game. Banks responded to the Twitter reveal and said she turned down a commercial for the game, which features Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the cover.

"80?!? That's why I said no to your stupid commercial @WWEgames," Banks tweeted.

WWE Games has not responded to Banks' tweet as of this writing. There's no word yet on the story behind Banks refusing to do a 2K commercial, but we will keep you updated. Banks recently spent several months away from WWE during a dispute with the company, but it was reported at one point that she was in New York City to do some filming for the video game. Banks is featured in promos for the 2K Showcase mode for the game, which focuses on the "Women's Evolution" in WWE.

WWE 2K20 will be released on Tuesday, October 22 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows PC.

As noted, Banks has been pulled from the ring after suffering a tailbone injury during last Sunday's loss to Lynch at WWE Hell In a Cell. She is scheduled to face Lynch on Monday's WWE Draft edition of RAW, with the first pick of the night up for grabs.

You can see Banks' full tweet below: