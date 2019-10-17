It looks like Sasha Banks may have been cleared to return to the ring by WWE doctors.

Banks is now scheduled to be at Friday's SmackDown in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, according to PWInsider.

Banks is also scheduled to return to WWE live events this weekend. She is currently booked to be at Saturday's live event from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, and Sunday's live event at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

As we've noted, Banks reportedly suffered tailbone and hip injuries during her recent loss to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Hell In a Cell on October 6. Banks was pulled from last weekend's live events, and replaced with Tamina Snuka, and then pulled from Monday's Draft RAW match against Lynch. WWE confirmed in their RAW announcement that Banks was dealing with an injury from Hell In a Cell, but they did not provide any additional details.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Banks after she was officially drafted to SmackDown in the 2019 WWE Draft. Banks is joining her partner on SmackDown, new SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Stay tuned for updates on Banks' status.