- Above is the latest episode of Kofi Kingston's "I Just Love Kicks" series from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. The 42nd episode features WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth reuniting with his former tag team partner, who gifts him the Patrick Star sneakers from the Nike Kyrie 5 Spongebob Squarepants collection.

- It looks like Sasha Banks was pulled from in-ring action at weekend WWE live events. Friday's Supershow live event in Odessa, Texas saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley team with Tamina Snuka for a loss to Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

As noted, Banks suffered a tailbone injury during last Sunday's Hell In a Cell loss to Lynch, and was pulled from the ring. WWE has announced Banks vs. Lynch for Monday's RAW in Denver, with the first Draft pick of the night up for grabs. If there really are plans for Banks to wrestle on Monday and she has been cleared, it's likely that WWE is keeping her out of the ring as a precautionary measure.

- Drew McIntyre has his eye on the WWE Universal Title, currently held by Seth Rollins. McIntyre, who should be returning any time now from a minor injury, took to Twitter after being drafted to RAW on Friday's SmackDown and looked ahead to a title run.

McIntyre posted a photo of the WWE Universal Title around his waist and wrote, "..only a matter of time #RAW"

Drew has been backstage for the last two SmackDown events, and possibly Monday's RAW. He has been ready to return but waiting on approval from WWE doctors. There was talk of keeping him off TV until after the Draft.

Stay tuned for updates on McIntyre's status. You can see his full tweet below: