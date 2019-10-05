Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Scarlett Bordeaux is expected to appear on WWE NXT TV soon, according to Casey of Squared Circle Sirens on Twitter.

Bordeaux worked a WWE tryout at the Performance Center last month, and that apparently went well. There's no word yet on if Bordeaux is expected to appear on NXT TV as a contracted WWE talent, or as an enhancement talent. The report from Casey just noted that she is expected on NXT TV "very soon" and that she has been training at the Performance Center in Orlando as of late.

Bordeaux has worked for Impact, AAA, ROH and other indie appearances. She appeared on WWE TV in 2014 and 2015 as a "Rosebud" for Adam Rose. She also lost a squash match to Nia Jax on the December 26, 2016 RAW episode. Bordeaux was released from her Impact contract on June 18 of this year.

In other WWE Performance Center news, Casey noted on Twitter that there is no big PC Class scheduled to be announced until January 2020. This Class reportedly will include a few big indie and international names that have been signed to WWE for a while but had their start dates moved back a few times.