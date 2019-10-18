AEW star Christopher Daniels is apparently set to miss some ring time.

This week's AEW Dynamite episode featured an injury angle as The Lucha Bros attacked SoCal Uncensored's Daniels and Frankie Kazarian before SCU's match with The Best Friends, which was a match in the first round of the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament. Scorpio Sky ended up replacing Daniels, and SCU won the match to advance. Pentagon and Rey Fenix would later defeat Jungleboy and Marko Stunt to advance.

It was noted on commentary that Daniels suffered a stinger after taking the package piledriver on the ramp from Pentagon. Kazarian noted on Twitter today that Daniels suffered a pinched nerve, and will be out of action for a while.

"Update on the status of @facdaniels The good news is he's ok. Diagnosed with a pinched nerve. His spirits are high. The bad news is he will be out of action for a while. @ScorpioSky stepped in and SCU now has even more to fight for. We WILL be @AEWrestling tag team champions," Kazarian wrote.

Daniels also commented on the injury and thanked everyone for the support. He said he has unfinished business to deal with when he is able to return.

Daniels tweeted, "Injuries are the worst. They're like a tunnel where you don't know the length, you don't know when you'll see daylight again. But I didn't come this far just to fade away. Especially since I have unfinished business to attend to. Thanks for the well wishes, everyone. SCU...soon"

The tournament for the AEW World Tag Team Titles will continue next Wednesday with SCU vs. The Dark Order plus Lucha Bros vs. Private Party in the semi-finals.

There's no word yet on if Daniels is legitimately dealing with an injury or not. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

You can see the tweets from Daniels and Kazarian below:

