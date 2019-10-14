It looks like WWE may be doing away with the Firefly Funhouse segments.

Tonight's WWE Draft edition of RAW from Denver saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins attack Bray Wyatt inside the Funhouse. The segment ended with Rollins setting fire to the Funhouse after beating Wyatt down.

As noted, Rollins will defend his title against The Fiend in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31. This will be a rematch from their recent Hell In a Cell pay-per-view main event.

The 2019 WWE Draft saw Wyatt join SmackDown while Rollins remained on RAW.

Below are a few shots from tonight's show-closing Firefly Funhouse segment on RAW: