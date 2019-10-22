The dark main event after Monday's WWE RAW episode saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retain his title over "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Steel Cage match.

It's interesting to note that WWE used the red lighting around the ring area as they did for the Wyatt vs. Rollins Hell In a Cell main event earlier this month.

The finish to the match saw Rollins try to escape through the cage door but Wyatt blocked it. Rollins then delivered several superkicks and a few more Stomps to keep Wyatt down. Rollins tried to climb the cage and escape over the top but Wyatt quickly climbed up, and brought him back to the mat. Wyatt went for a Sister Abigail but Rollins countered and delivered a kick, then another Stomp to lay Wyatt out. Rollins then crawled out the cage door to get the win.

After the match, Wyatt quickly got back to his feet and stared at Rollins for a few seconds as Rollins made his way to the ramp. The arena went black and when the red lights came back on, The Fiend was at ringside with the Mandible Claw applied to The Architect. The arena went dark again as Wyatt's laugh echoed out. Wyatt then appeared on the stage under a spotlight as the lights flashed on him. That was the end of the show.

Wyatt did not appear on this week's RAW broadcast as he is now a member of SmackDown, sent over to the blue brand roster in the 2019 WWE Draft. Rollins appeared on RAW and defeated Humberto Carrillo in a non-title match. As noted, Wyatt is scheduled to host the return of the Firefly Fun House on this Friday's SmackDown episode. Wyatt vs. Rollins will then take place in a Falls Count Anywhere match, which cannot be stopped for any reason, at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

Below are a few fan shots of the RAW dark main event from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio:

Seth Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a steel cage match for the Universal Championship after #Raw goes off the air. Wyatt's entrance pic.twitter.com/MsLhnToXal — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) October 22, 2019

Seth Rollins vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in a Steel Cage match after #Raw goes off the air highlights part 2 pic.twitter.com/f2dAgWJARX — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) October 22, 2019