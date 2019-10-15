As noted, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took to Twitter last night and said he forgives WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for setting fire to the Firefly Funhouse on last night's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown.

"Ramblin' Rabbit was taken from us in tonight's super unnecessary, cruel arson attack. RIP brother," Wyatt wrote. He continued in another tweet, "Also, I wanted you to know @WWERollins, I forgive you. It is my nature to do so, no matter how how upset I get. Not everyone here feels this way, however. Quick question: How did you find it? Are you dead?"

The Architect responded today and said he doesn't want Wyatt's forgiveness, he just wants his vengeance.

"You led me there...down a road I never thought I'd walk. I don't want your forgiveness. I want your vengeance," Rollins wrote.

On a related note, Rollins took to Twitter after burning the Funhouse down and said he had no other choice.

He wrote, "What choice did I have?"

Rollins, now officially on the RAW roster, is set to defend his title against The Fiend, now officially on the SmackDown roster, in a Falls Count Anywhere match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31.

In other news on the WWE Universal Champion, we noted back in September how Rollins revealed on Twitter that he used the 23andMe DNA service to find a brother and sister that he never knew existed. Rollins met his brother and shared a photo of the two on Twitter, seen below.

"In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed! Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it," Rollins wrote back on September 10.

Rollins took to Twitter earlier today and revealed that he also met his sister, Beth. She is the one who originally discovered the siblings using 23andMe.

"Family update part 2: met my sister today! Beth is the one who made the initial discovery using @23andMe. Such a cool story. Such a cool life," Rollins wrote after meeting his sister.

