The After the Bell WWE podcast debuted today and host Corey Graves promised that it won't be a WWE fluff piece. His debut episode delivered on that front as Seth Rollins was one of the many guests and talked about his social media feud with Will Ospreay.

"First of all, tons of respect to him. He loves the industry and he's really talented. One day, I think he and I could have an incredible match if the stars are aligned," Rollins said before adding that his comment about being the best wrestler alive was said in jest. "To me, a big part of being the best is being able to draw money and that's what our industry is at the end of the day. People don't like that, for some reason, especially when it came from my mouth…

"At the end of the day, I have nothing but respect for Will Ospreay. It's cool that he stepped up and we got into a little bit of a spat. To steal a line from Bischoff, 'Controversy Creates Cash.' If we're all just buddies, then that's lame man."

Graves then brought up the fact that many wrestlers who rise from the indies or small promotions and make it big mainstream are then somehow looked down upon by fans. Rollins agreed that he's amongst that group of wrestlers as were guys like John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Rollins also created some controversy recently when he said that Kenny Omega was playing in the minor leagues in reference to AEW. Graves asked him about that situation which prompted a response from AEW's Jim Ross who was upset at Rollins.

"Kenny and I worked together in ROH 9-10 years ago and we had a great rapport and some great matches. I actually considered him a pretty good friend…so we're buds and no ill will towards Kenny Omega. I've seen his stuff and he's an incredible performer," stated Rollins. "But again, if I just sit there and say, 'Oh, Kenny Omega what a talent. I would love to wrestle him one day.' Bah! That doesn't make a headline. That's boring and then JR's got nothing to talk about.

"Kenny's great but Kenny's never proven himself in the WWE. So, that's what I was saying. WWE is the top of the mountain and I'm the guy sitting at the top of the mountain. So, if Kenny wants to come and play in the major leagues, then that's fine. The bottom line is, I want Kenny to come to me because I'm not going to him anytime soon."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit After the Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.