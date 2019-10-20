At a recent autograph signing, Seth Rollins answered a question about why he doesn't wear his white ring gear.

"No, Vince won't let me wear it, because he's a weird old man who doesn't understand that people think it's the coolest gear they've ever seen," Rollins said. "Yeah. He doesn't get it. I get that question more than anything else. What does that mean? It's just huge, man. People loved it I think it's in the archive. I gave it to our archivist guy. He puts it up at all the Axxesses and stuff."

Seth Rollins wore the popular ring gear at SummerSlam 2015 where he defeated John Cena. There was also an FYE Exclusive Funko Pop! made of Rollins wearing the gear.

Below is the video: