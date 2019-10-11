- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The show featured Jazzy Gabert vs. Piper Niven, The Hunt vs. Pretty Deadly, Jordan Devlin vs. Jack Starz, Dave Mastiff vs. Kenny Williams, and more.

- WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet turns 31 years old today while WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley turns 23, former WWE announcer Tony Chimel turns 52, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi turns 54, former WWE and ECW star Taz turns 52, and former WWE and WCW star The Tonga Kid turns 54. Also, today would have been the 74th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

- As noted, tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown will open with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a non-title match. Reigns will be fighting to earn the first overall pick for SmackDown while Rollins will be fighting for RAW to get the #1 pick.

Reigns took to Twitter and said he's taking the win for SmackDown.

"Two of the best battling for each brand. I appreciate the Champ coming to my yard, but I'm taking the W and the #1 #WWEDraft pick for #SmackDown. #Yessir @WWERollins"

Rollins also commented on the match and said WrestleMania is coming early.

He wrote, "#WrestleMania comes early. #BigDogvsBeastSlayer #sethrollinsisnotcool"

