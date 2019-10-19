WWE has announced that Universal Champion Seth Rollins will be on Monday's RAW from Cleveland to explain why he set fire to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse this week.

WWE has also confirmed Ric Flair for RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer will be there to reveal the final member of Team Flair for Crown Jewel.

WWE announced the following line-up for Monday's RAW episode:

* Rey Mysterio appears live

* Sin Cara vs. Andrade

* The Street Profits and a mystery partner vs. The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles)

* Ric Flair reveals the final member of Team Flair for Crown Jewel

* Seth Rollins explains why he set fire to the Firefly Funhouse

Stay tuned for updates on Monday's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET on Monday night.