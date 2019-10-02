As seen above, WWE has released a video through their WWE On Fox YouTube page that features Alexa Bliss introducing what they call, "SmackDown's newest generation of Superstars".

The video includes promotional material for Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, current WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and even the current WWE Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.

There's also a series of superstars the video briefly shows near the end, including current WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The Miz, high-flying stars like Rey Mysterio, Cedric Alexander, and Ricochet, and the current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston dancing alongside with The New Day's Xavier Woods and Big E.

As previously noted, WWE is set to conduct a draft that will begin on the October 11th edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and then wrap up on the October 14th edition of RAW on the USA Network. The press release that was sent out by WWE regarding the draft stated that "the draft will determine the Superstars that compete for RAW and SmackDown, which feature distinct casts, unique storylines and dedicated writing teams."

Below is the current line-up for this Friday's SmackDown on FOX premiere:

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

* Appearances by The Rock and several WWE Hall of Famers, including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler, among other stars

* Debut of the new SmackDown announce team with Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young