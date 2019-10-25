- The WWE Performance Center posted this new video with behind-the-scenes footage of WWE NXT Superstar Angel Garza. Garza talks about being a third-generation wrestler and his famous uncle, Hector Garza.

The video also features WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman talking about Hector. Garza, who is set to return to WWE 205 Live soon, defeated Jack Gallagher on this week's NXT TV episode on the USA Network, but lost to the returning Tommaso Ciampa on the October 16 episode.

- WWE stock was up 0.47% on Thursday, closing at $66.93 per share. The high was $67.42 and the low was $65.63.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who works with many of the NXT Superstars at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, took to Twitter after this week's NXT episode on the USA Network and praised the competitors in the main event - Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and the winner, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.

"Well @RealKeithLee, @DijakovicWWE and @roderickstrong have arrived and let me tell you this... These boys are not playing. @USA_Network #WWENXT," Michaels wrote.

Michaels also praised Lee and Dijakovic after their match on October 16. He wrote, "WOW @RealKeithLee and @DijakovicWWE never dissapoint! #WWENXT"

