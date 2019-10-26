Shorty G (fka Chad Gable) spoke with Sports Illustrated about how The Miz has helped him develop his new character, pitching ideas to Vince McMahon over the years, and his recent ring name change.

"The key is to take advantage when given the opportunity," Shorty G said. "Right before I went out last week to do the Shorty G promo, Bruce Prichard told me to make it my own and feel it. That promo, I felt it very deeply. The height thing is a message about overcoming whatever people believe are your shortcomings. Everybody can identify with that. That's an area Chad Gable, up to this point, had been missing. Now you know what he stands for and what he means. Last Friday was the very first step in that process, and it's only going to get bigger."

The Miz has apparently helped him quite a bit as he makes the transition from a tough-nosed in-ring competitor to potentially something more.

"Miz is someone who has helped me a lot," Shorty G noted. "He started giving me ideas and explained why a lot of my really serious ideas weren't working. I started to understand his vision, and now I'm off and running with this new character. I'm going to have a great time with it and I can't wait to sink my teeth into it."

During his initial run on the main roster and in NXT, Shorty G teamed up with Jason Jordan to form American Alpha, winning the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles together. Since the split, Vince McMahon has been seeing him show up his office time and time again to offer up potential ideas for the future of his gimmick.

"Vince [McMahon] finally realized, after me coming into his office over and over, listening to vignettes I created at home and reading pitches I wrote, that I'm not going away," Shorty G smiled. "I hated splitting up with Jason Jordan. He was my best friend in the world and we were having great matches. That was the point where I could have rolled over and died or waited for them to come up with something for me, but I didn't do that—I came up with a new idea and pitched it every week. They didn't necessarily run with a lot of those ideas, but it showed them they've got a guy who is hungry and ready to make an impact."