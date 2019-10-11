It's now official that top indie women's wrestler Shotzi Blackheart has signed with WWE.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal appeared at tonight's EVOLVE 137 event in Atlanta and presented Blackheart with a contract.

Regal presented the NXT contract to Blackheart after her successful SHINE Nova Title defense over Aja Perera.

There's no word yet on when Blackheart will begin with WWE, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from the segment at EVOLVE 137, courtesy of our good friend Will Henderson (@willh94):