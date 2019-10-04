The former NXT Tag Team Champion, Sin Cara, recently spoke with KFOX 14 in El Passo about the career he has established in WWE. He reminisced on the days of his youth when competing for a major pro wrestling company like WWE was merely a daydream.

"I had a dream of becoming a professional wrestler; that's all I wanted to do since I was a little kid," Sin Cara explained. "You never think about those things when you're younger, you're just thinking about making it. But now that I'm in this position, I think it's very important for me as a professional athlete, especially as a professional wrestler, to do things right. To do the things the best way that I can because no matter what, we're still in the eye of everybody. I want them to feel proud of Sin Cara they know from El Paso and if I can make it, you can make it."

Sin Cara mentioned which unconventional job he would pursue if his dreams of being a professional wrestler hadn't panned out.

"I'd probably be a funeral director and embalmer," Sin Cara said. "My family, my dad would probably want me in the funeral home business because I did it in my teen years."

Sin Cara, named Jorge Arias at birth, has had an impressive career in the ring that spans nearly two decades, first competing as a part of AAA in 2004. His position in WWE that continues to this day has delivered some irreplaceable moments for Sin Cara. He mentioned how his performance at WrestleMania 32 was one instance where his gratitude and happiness got the best of his emotions, and he shed tears during the match.

"WrestleMania 32, for me. Cowboy Stadium, 101,000 people - the biggest crowd in the history of wrestling," Sin Cara said. "The crazy thing about that is when the match happened and I ended up on the floor, I started crying. Not because of pain but because of the emotion that I've gone through, you know, when I was a little kid and then trying to realize my dream. And then when that moment finally got realized, it hit me that day - a sign of joy, of happiness."

Sin Cara also talked about WWE's tour through Mexico City being a staple in his lengthy career. For a boy with big dreams of making it as a professional wrestler, performing for the crowds in Mexico City was always an important goal for Arias.

"Mexico City was amazing for me because as a young man, they told me that I could never make it in wrestling if I did not go to Mexico City to wrestle for the companies over there. And then when I came back as Sin Cara, people were amazing. Their love, their support was awesome, and I really enjoyed that I conquered something that I never thought I would conquer," Sin Cara stated. "I felt through all my work that I put in wrestling, and through all my years of all the things I went through like the injuries, the doors closing, and now realizing a dream. It was awesome to see that crowd and all of those people loving what I do in the ring."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit KFOX 14 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.