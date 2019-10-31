WWE has announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival will defend their titles against The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston on this week's SmackDown episode.
Tomorrow's SmackDown will take place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Below is the updated line-up:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against The New Day
* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin
* Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella
* New WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appears on MizTV with The Miz
The action doesn't stop tonight at #WWECrownJewel.— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
Tomorrow night's #SmackDown on @FOXTV is STACKED! pic.twitter.com/vFRyN4RlRC