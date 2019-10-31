WWE has announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival will defend their titles against The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston on this week's SmackDown episode.

Tomorrow's SmackDown will take place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Below is the updated line-up:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against The New Day

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella

* New WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appears on MizTV with The Miz