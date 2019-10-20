Yesterday we asked which of the Impact Bound for Glory matches interested you the most. The clear winner was Impact World Champion Brian Cage going against Sami Callihan. Some are really hoping Callihan walks away with the title, others are curious to see how things will play out between the two wrestlers.

Other matches receiving some interest were the X Division Ladder Match, Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood, and Ken Shamrock taking on Moose.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage at 8pm Eastern! Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments:

Hey Now 2:

"I always liked Ken Shamrock, that is the match that most interests me, followed closely by the Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan match. Those two are legit stars in my view."

Nefy:

"I don't really follow Impact, but the few clips I've seen of the build-up for Shamrock vs. Moose looked pretty cool."

AyEeeeDubbaya:

"Cage vs. The Draw"

MarkyMark_MARK:

"The X Division Ladder Match. There's a good chance Tessa Blanchard wins the title, which be first time awhile a female wrestler won a notable men's title, and she can cash that title in for a shot at the World Title."