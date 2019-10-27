Yesterday we asked which WWE Crown Jewel match you'd be most interested in and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt led the way, partly because people were interested to see how WWE would handle the match.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez got the silver, followed by a lot of you not being interested in this event, at all.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

iveTwoZer0:

"Not gonna lie, there isn't really a match on this card I am excited to see. I don't really watch MMA or Boxing, so I don't know who Fury or Cain really are. The whole Hogan vs. Flair thing is just a throw away multi-man match with no real reason for either team wanting to win. Fiend vs. Seth is obvious as Fiend won't be bringing the Universal Title to SmackDown, so I expect another B.S finish there in some way. The rest of the card is just throw away filler, to be honest. So, yeah, I will watch it, but I am not going into it expecting anything much at all."

Wednesday:

"Brock vs. Cain my expectations for this PPV are very low and I'm sure that just like the previous two Crown Jewel shows this one will be terrible as well."

s1nn:

"I'm just interested in the Wrestling Inc. comment section that day."

Billy Walker:

"Brock vs. Cain, purely because I'm intrigued to see how Cain works a WWE style. And also because I have no confidence in them putting the title on Wyatt yet again. If I thought Wyatt was winning, I'd have answered that match."

SkankHunt42:

"In all honestly, this whole thing with Tyson Fury and Cain is so underwhelming. Like I have no interest in seeing them wrestle whatsoever. I honestly would've been more excited watching Triple H, Taker, and Goldberg wrestle than Fury and Cain. Also, would've must preferred watching Brock vs. Rey than Brock vs Cain."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes this Friday's WWE Crown Jewel, NXT TakeOver: WarGames on November 23, and Survivor Series on November 24.