Tonight at 8 pm ET, AEW and WWE NXT will go head-to-head for the first time with NXT airing live on the USA Network and AEW going live for its premiere on TNT. Wrestling Inc. will have full coverage of both shows and a WINC Podcast after they wrap up.

Today's question: What are your TV rating predictions for tonight's episodes of NXT and AEW?

