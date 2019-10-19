Impact Bound for Glory will take place tomorrow at the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois and will stream on FITE and traditional PPV.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of the PPV, beginning at 8 pm ET!

This show will feature four title matches and plenty of interesting names coming in for matches, including: Ken Shamrock, Naomichi Marufuji, and Dr. Wagner Jr.

Today's question: Which match are you looking forward to the most?

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP (LADDER MATCH)

Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. Sabu vs. Rohit Raju

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rhino & Rob Van Dam

20-PERSON CALL YOUR SHOT GAUNTLET MATCH

Eddie Edwards (enters at #1), Mahabali Shera (enters at #20), Rosemary, Johnny Swinger, Jessicka Havok, Jordynne Grace, Kiera Hogan, Cousin Jake, Cody Deener, Raj Singh, Adam Thornstowe, Luster the Legend, 8 Participants TBA

Winner chooses any championship match.

Ken Shamrock vs. Moose

Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji

The Rascalz (Trey, Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Aerostar and Taurus