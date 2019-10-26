WWE Crown Jewel takes place this Thursday 10/31 from Saudi Arabia at 1 pm ET. With the card looking to be pretty finalized, which match are you looking forward to the most?

WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez

WWE Universal Championship (Falls Count Anywhere - "Cannot Be Stopped For Any Reason")

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair

Roman Reigns (Hogan Captain), Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali vs. Randy Orton (Flair Captain), Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre

Tag Team Turmoil Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. The Revival vs. The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team.

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles vs. Battle Royal Winner

20-Man Battle Royal

TBA

Winner receives WWE US Title shot later in the show.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Mansoor vs. Cesaro

