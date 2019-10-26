WWE Crown Jewel takes place this Thursday 10/31 from Saudi Arabia at 1 pm ET. With the card looking to be pretty finalized, which match are you looking forward to the most?
WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez
WWE Universal Championship (Falls Count Anywhere - "Cannot Be Stopped For Any Reason")
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
Team Hogan vs. Team Flair
Roman Reigns (Hogan Captain), Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali vs. Randy Orton (Flair Captain), Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre
Tag Team Turmoil Match
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. The Revival vs. The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team.
WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles vs. Battle Royal Winner
20-Man Battle Royal
TBA
Winner receives WWE US Title shot later in the show.
Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury
Mansoor vs. Cesaro
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes this Friday's WWE Crown Jewel, NXT TakeOver: WarGames on November 23, and Survivor Series on November 24.