WWE Hell in a Cell goes down tomorrow from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defending the title against Bray Wyatt. After weeks of ambushes and mind games from Wyatt, the two will meet inside the cell at Sunday's PPV.

Today's question: Do you think Bray Wyatt will win the championship? If so, what do you think he'll do with the title?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes tomorrow's Hell in an Cell PPV and Crown Jewel on October 31.