The USA Network will air a special one-hour edition of last Wednesday's WWE NXT episode tomorrow at 7pm ET, as the lead-in for this week's new NXT episode.
Last week's episode featured Finn Balor's big heel turn, which should be furthered on this week's episode.
Below is WWE's announcement on this week's NXT encore:
Don't miss a special 1-hour edition of last week's NXT tomorrow at 7/6 C on USA
Did you miss out on last week's shocking episode of NXT? Don't worry, USA Network has you covered tomorrow night!
A special one-hour edition of last Wednesday's NXT, which featured Finn Bálor's shocking attack on Johnny Gargano, will air at 7/6 C tomorrow night. Then, stay tuned to USA at 8/7 C for a brand-new, live two-hour edition of NXT, featuring a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match pitting The Kabuki Warriors against Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai and former WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate going one-on-one with Cameron Grimes.
Don't miss a second of the NXT action, starting tomorrow at 7/6 C on USA Network! And don't forget, you can catch NXT any time on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.