A big WWE Draft trade between RAW and SmackDown is set to be made on tonight's preview of the WWE Backstage studio show on FS1.

As noted, the Backstage preview show will air on FS1 after the Yankees vs. Astros MLB game ends. Christian and Paige will join the hosts, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. MLB star and WWE Superfan Adam Jones will also appear, as will WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Shawn Michaels to discuss their favorite match of all-time.

Tonight's Backstage preview will also feature Renee sitting down with Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez for an interview.

In more Draft news for tonight, the remaining free agents will be selected for RAW or SmackDown tonight. Below is a look at the post-Draft rosters and free agents, not including injured Superstars who were not included in the original Draft Pools:

RAW: WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Andrade and Zelina Vega, EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Rusev, Aleister Black, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Samoa Joe, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Rey Mysterio, Titus O'Neil, Liv Morgan, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, The OC, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, Natalya, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Nikki Cross, The Street Profits,

SmackDown: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, The New Day, Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina Snuka, The B Team, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, Ali, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Carmella, The Miz, King Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, Elias, Roman Reigns, "The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Lacey Evans, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery

Free Agents going into WWE Backstage: Cesaro, AOP, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Dana Brooke, Drake Maverick, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan, The IIconics

There's no word yet on where the free agents will be going, or who will be involved the big trade, but we will keep you updated.

FOX Sports sent us the following announcement on tonight's Backstage preview:

WWE BACKSTAGE SPECIAL PREVIEW AIRS TONIGHT FOLLOWING ASTROS – YANKEES ALCS GAME 3 ON FS1 WWE Superstars Paige and Christian Join Host Renee Young and Analyst Booker T Special Appearance from Five-Time MLB All-Star and WWE Superfan Adam Jones WWE Legends Shawn Michaels and Sting Break Down Their Favorite Match of All Time Los Angeles – Before WWE BACKSTAGE officially debuts on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11:00 PM ET on FS1, FOX Sports offers a sneak peek of the show tonight following the conclusion of ALCS Game 3 between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on FS1. Host Renee Young and studio analyst Booker T are joined by WWE Superstar Paige, whose life story inspired the hit movie "Fighting With My Family," and WWE Superstar Christian on the panel to discuss all things WWE, including insights and analysis from the conclusion of the WWE Draft. WWE Legends Shawn Michaels and Sting join the show to break down their favorite match of all time. In addition, five-time MLB All-Star and WWE superfan Adam Jones appears in studio with the WWE BACKSTAGE crew. Young also sits down with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio to discuss the UFC standout's transition to WWE and upcoming match against Brock Lesnar with the WWE Championship on the line. Tune in to this special preview of WWE BACKSTAGE, following the conclusion of ALCS Game 3 on FS1, with first pitch at 4:08 ET.

As announced by @BookerT5x on #RAW tomorrow on the special preview of @WWE Backstage on @FS1, find out about the BLOCKBUSTER trade between RAW & @WWE Friday Night SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/nibdnKWDC5 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2019