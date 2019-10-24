FOX has announced a special edition of WWE Backstage for this week.

The special episode will air tomorrow night, Friday, on FS1, right after the weekly WWE SmackDown episode goes off the air on FOX.

Hosts Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be joined by WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor, who turned heel on this week's show.

The WWE on FOX tweeted this video of Renee announcing the special edition of Backstage. She also reveals that Paige and Christian will join them. This looks to be a regular role for Paige and Christian as they were also on the original WWE Backstage preview show that aired earlier this month.

This is the second WWE Backstage preview show to air. As we've noted, the official premiere of the show will air at 11pm ET on Tuesday, November 5. The studio show will then air each week in that same time slot.

Stay tuned for more updates on WWE Backstage.