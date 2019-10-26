Impact Wrestling held its latest TV tapings last night in Windsor, Ontario. Sami Callihan won the Impact World Championship against Brian Cage in a Steel Cage Match. The match is expected to air on this Tuesday's AXS TV premiere of Impact.

Callihan and Cage just met at Impact's latest PPV, Bound for Glory, last Sunday in a No DQ Match. Cage was successful in retaining his title after hitting Drill Claw on a pile of thumbtacks.

After Callihan won last night's match, Tessa Blanchard came out to challenge him for the title. Callihan gave her the middle finger and left the ring.

#ImpactWrestling

This Tuesday

Brian Cage vs Sami Callihan

for the Impact World Title *#SpoilerAlert* pic.twitter.com/ronsM6tJS3 — ??? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??????? ??? ??? (@TheRealKev4) October 26, 2019