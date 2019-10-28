Thanks to MrEddyG for results on yesterday's 80s throwback edition of Impact—if Impact existed in 1983 (as the ring announcer explained) from Don Kolov Arena in Mississauga, Ontario. Impact was branded as the Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation:

* Dave and Jake Crist (OVE) defeated Pretty Ricky Williams and El Reverso. OVE wins when Jake had Reverso in a wheelbarrow position and Jake gave him a running cutter. (Xplosion Match)

* Brett Banks defeated "The Saturday Night Delight" Tyler Travor (Xplosion Match)

* Cowboy Colt McKoy (Eddie Edwards dressed as a cowboy) defeated Karu. Colt wins with a cutter. He's attacked after the match and a fireball is thrown in his face (I didn't recognize the guy or his manager).

* Rapid Delivery Pizza Pete (Rich Swann) defeated Razor (Ace Austin). Razor was dressed with punk rocker with a purple Mohawk and a spiked dog collar, and Pete was dressed as a pizza delivery man. Pete won with a running splash.

* The Iceman set up for an interview outside the ring with Julian (Ethan Page) who is the "International Commonwealth TV Champion" and his manger Sonny Sanderson (Sami Callahan) who was dressed in a suit with a tennis racket.

* Iceman set up for another interview with "Excessive Force" (Fallah Bahh and D-Lo Brown) vs "Hard Workers: Oats & Hall" (Cody and Cousin Jake). This sets up The Hard Workers vs. Excessive Force. Cody and Cousin Jake defeated Fallah Bahh and D'Lo Brown. Excessive Force attack Hall after and ruin the Harder Workers' top hats.

* Johnny Swinger defeated Mark Gunderson. Swinger wins with a swinging neckbreaker.

* Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) defeated Agnes Deerheart (Alisha Edwards). Jazzy wins with a second rope splash. The Hitmaker "Sebastian Baker" (Jimmy Jacobs) tries to get Jazzy to sign a contract to become her manager, and Jazzy does, but low-blows Baker, and rips up the contract.

* The Rough Riders (Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, Jessicka Havok, & KC Spinelli) who were dressed as tough biker girls defeated Tim (Josh Alexander dressed as a lumberjack), Mr. Jim Naysium (Dez, dressed as a high school gym teacher), Phil Game (Trey dressed as a construction worker), and Jim (Wentz dressed as a race car driver). Tessa pinned Jim (Wentz) with a Buzzsaw DDT. Fun match.

* Body Slam Challenge: Kongo Kong (The 300,000 Dollar Man) was out to see who could slam him and receive $2,000. A guy named Ali tried his luck, but couldn't do it. The jackpot was pushed up to $3,000. Mr. Atlantis tried next, but couldn't and Kongo threw him out of the ring. "Muscle McGee" (Brian Cage) came out dressed in a Canadian track suit and said he want here for the money, slammed Kong, then took the gym bag with the 3,000 dollars.

* DJ Too Large (Moose dressed as rapper with gold chains) defeated Captain Joy Stick (Joey Ryan dressed as an airplane pilot) with Miss Mile High (Kiera Hogan dressed a stewardess). Moose tried to chop Joey in the lower regions and acted like he almost broke his hand. Joey brought a chair in the ring while the referee was distracted and faked being hit, but DJ put it around his neck; the referee threatened to disqualify the Captain, so he removed the chair, and walked right into a discus clothesline from DJ to get the win.

* Cowboy Colt McKoy defeated Gamma Singh (with Raj Singh) in a blindfold match match. Cowboy Colt won with a cutter. Iceman interviewed Colt in the ring after, but he was attacked by two Russian wrestlers (Mike Elgin and Madman Fulton). Scott D'Amore got in the ring and demanded they stop, but they attacked him, and put Russian Flags on both of them. Iceman interviewed Scott outside the ring after. Scott said he and Colt would wrestle the Russians next week.

* Muscles McGee (Brian Cage and Aiden Prince) defeated The Soviets (Michael Elgin and Madman Fulton). Fulton got a mic and was about to sing the Russian national anthem, but attacked the baby faces with it. Muscles got Fulton to submit with a Torture Rack.

* There was a costume contest with a Macho Man, Tommy Dreamer, a mini Scott D'Amore, mini-Don Callis, and a mini-nZo. The Macho Man was declared the winner.

* Downtown Danny Brown (Willie Mack) defeated Julian (Ethan Page - champion) with Sonny Sanderson (Sami Callihan) for the International Commonwealth TV Title. The end comes when Sonny is holding Danny in the ropes, Julian charges, but Danny moves and he hits Sonny. Danny rolls up Julian to win the TV Title. The faces come down to celebrate with Danny. Sanderson gets in Danny's face and says they're never leaving town and Danny hits him with a stunner.

