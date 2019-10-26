Below are spoilers for Impact Wrestling TV tapings (10/25) from Windsor, Ontario, Canada at St. Clair College. The will begin airing this Tuesday when Impact premieres on AXS TV:

* Sami Callihan defeated Brian Cage (c) (Impact World Championship). Post-match, Tessa Blanchard had a face-off with Callihan, he gave her the middle finger, and left the ring.

* Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, and Alexia Nicole defeated Taya Valkyrie, Madison Rayne, and Kiera Hogan

* Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated The Desi Hit Squad

* Daga defeated Jake Crist

* El Reverso, Aidan Price, and Brent Banks defeated Johnny Swinger and Reno Scum

* Naomichi Marufuji defeated Josh Alexander

* Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards (Street Fight)

* Michael Elgin defeated Fallah Bahh

* Ken Shamrock out to make an announcement about his future, but he was interrupted by Joey Ryan. They will face each other at the tapings on October 26.

* Petey Williams defeated Gandar Singh. Post-match, Singh attacked the referee who has no legs and has done some training at Scott D'Amore's Can-Am Wrestling School. Williams made the save, the ref gave Singh a top rope splash.

* Taya Valkyrie (with John E. Bravo) defeated Madison Rayne. Post-match, Jordynne Grace attempted to attack Valkyrie, but she used Bravo as a shield, so Grace beat him up instead.

* Moose defeated Willie Mack

* Tessa Blanchard, Daga, Tommy Dreamer, and Rich Swann defeated OVE (Street Fight)

