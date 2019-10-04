Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of the Gallus stable are your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Gallus defeated Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster to capture the titles at today's NXT UK TV tapings from Brentwood, Essex, England.

This is the first title run for Gallus. Flash and Andrews just won the titles at "Takeover: Cardiff" back in late August, by defeating the inaugural champions, Zack Gibson and James Drake.

There's no word yet on when the title change will air, but it should be some time this month or early November. Stay tuned for updates, and full spoilers from the TV tapings.

Below is WWE's announcement on the title change along with a photos of the new champions: