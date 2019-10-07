WWE taped the following matches tonight in Bakersfield for this week's Main Event episode:
* Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Bakersfield for this week's Main Event episode:
* Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
Alexa Bliss On Her Team With Nikki Cross, Asuka - Kairi Sane, The Revival On Main Event, WWE Draft
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Vince McMahon Sends Congratulatory Email To WWE Employees, Reveals Viewership For The Rock's Return
Top WWE Superstars Reportedly Injured At Hell In A Cell
WWE SmackDown FOX Kickoff Pre-show Viewership, More On Viewership For The SmackDown FOX Premiere
WWE Announces Tonight's RAW Opening Match
AEW Dynamite Episode Set For Texas, Lucha Bros Advertised
WWE Hell In A Cell Results, Your Feedback
Backstage News On WWE Hell In A Cell Finish
AEW Stars Tweet Following WWE Hell In A Cell
Fans Chant "AEW!" To Close WWE Hell In A Cell
Backstage News On Cain Velasquez - WWE Deal
The Undertaker On Why He Wasn't At WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt Responds To Discontent WWE Fans
SmackDown FOX Premiere Draws Big Audience