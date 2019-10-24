Next Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will have a special start time of 11am ET.

The usual start time for the show is 3pm ET on Thursdays.

The time change for next week is due to the WWE Crown Jewel event. NXT UK will serve as the Crown Jewel lead-in as the Kickoff pre-show is scheduled to begin at 12pm ET, live from Saudi Arabia. The Crown Jewel main card is scheduled to begin at 1pm ET and we will have live coverage beginning at 12pm ET.

The following matches have been announced for next Thursday's NXT UK episode on Halloween:

* A-Kid makes his NXT UK debut

* Jordan Devlin vs. Dave Mastiff

A-Kid is a 22 year old indie star from Spain. He recently signed with WWE and won a dark match over Joseph Conners for his debut, at the October 4 TV tapings in Brentwood, Essex, England. He then faced Kassius Ohno the next night, which could be the match that will air as his official debut next week.

You can see teasers for A-Kid below, along with more graphics for next week: