WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon congratulated her father, Vince McMahon, on WWE SmackDown making its debut on FOX, this past Friday.

Stephanie, who introduced everyone to the show and handed over to her father Vince, posted a heartfelt message of congratulations on social media.

"Dad, words can't describe how proud I am of you and everything you have done to get WWE to where it is today," Stephanie posted on Instagram. "From a regional business in the northeast territory to a global multi-media enterprise in 180 countries and 28 languages.

"From a trailer park in North Carolina to Chairman and CEO. From buying time on syndicated television to @usa_network to launching your own network to debuting tonight on @foxtv. I am so grateful to be a small part of this incredible machine that has put so many smiles on people's faces for generations. #ThankYouVince #SmackdownOnFox LOVE YOU!!!"