Above is a special edition of WWE Now with McKenzie Mitchell and Ryan Pappolla previewing the 2019 WWE Draft.

Speaking of the WWE Draft kicking off on tonight's SmackDown from Las Vegas, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon revealed on Twitter that she will be hosting the Draft.

"Who will go to #RAW and who will go to #SmackDown? Over 70 @WWE Superstars are eligible for selection in the #WWEDraft and I'll be hosting it all. Tune in to @FOXTV tonight at 8 ET/5 PT!," she tweeted.

Stay tuned for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Stephanie's full tweet: