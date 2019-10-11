Darby Allin vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will now be a Philadelphia Street Fight.

As noted, Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc on this week's AEW Dynamite episode to earn a title shot from Jericho. That match, now a Street Fight, will take place next Wednesday from Philadelphia, PA.

Jericho revealed the stipulation in a new promo released by AEW today, seen below. The promo was filmed after Wednesday's Dynamite episode in Boston. Jericho reacted to Allin's skateboard attack at the end of the show.

"You all saw what happened tonight," Jericho said. "After 29 years in the wrestling business I've seen and done it all, but what I've never seen is a self-righteous son of a b---h skateboard down a ramp-way and attack Le Champion, from behind after a hard match-up, fighting Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes, and 'Hangman' Page, and Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, and MJF, and Doctor J, and Benedict Arnold, and Abraham Lincoln, and David Lee Roth, and whoever the hell else was out there.

"Darby Allin, he couldn't just leave well enough alone. He beat Jimmy Havoc, he gets the chance to face Le Champion in Philadelphia for the AEW Heavyweight Championship. It's the biggest match of his career, but he had to take it too far. He had to come and attack me from behind like some kind of dog, like some kind of street thug. I'm an educated man, Darby. I've got morals, I've got je ne sais quoi, but I grew up on the streets. I grew up on the mean streets of Winnipeg. You wanna fight, you wanna attack and treat me like some kind of street thug? Sounds good to me because next week we're in Philadelphia. That's a place where my father Ted Irvine used to beat the crap out of the Philadelphia Flyers each and every night when he played with the New York Rangers.

"So, you want to come to Philadelphia and you want to treat me like a street thug? Well, I'm going to treat you like the little b---h that you are, Darby Allin. Because next week, for the AEW Championship, Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho in a Philadelphia Street Fight. And one last thing - you wanna try and cause some pain? I don't cause pain, I make the pain. Next week, Chris Jericho's not going to be in Philadelphia, but The Painmaker will be. I'll see you then, Darby. It's going to be the match of your career, it's also going to be the last one. You're welcome."

You can see Jericho's full promo below: