Tonight's WWE RAW episode ended with Sunil Singh as the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Truth lost the title after being confronted by Samir Singh during a backstage segment. The distraction led to Sunil rolling Truth up for the title. Truth later tried to sneak up on The Singh Brothers to win the title back, but pinned the wrong brother.

This is Sunil's first run with the 24/7 Title. Truth's 20th reign began back at WWE Hell In a Cell on October 6 after a pin on Tamina Snuka.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio: