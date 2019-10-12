AEW Dynamite is headed to Philadelphia this Wednesday where the AEW Dark series (shown on AEW's YouTube channel) will also tape.

Cody Rhodes announced today that Taz will be a guest broadcaster for this week's Dark.

This week's AEW Dynamite features:

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Darby Allin vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho with the title on the line

* Britt Baker vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho with the title on the line

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

* Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page

The upcoming dark matches are unknown at this time.

Taz joined Wrestling Inc.'s WINCLY podcast last month and spoke about the potential for him to return to the booth and what he'd be looking for in a promotion.

"It's been several years since I've done commentary in pro wrestling and over time it's something I've missed," Taz said. "Anybody who listens to my podcast, they're not super-shocked as I talked about this in one of my shows about a month ago that I missed commentary. Then it just blew up and truth be told, it was a part of my career that I loved.

"No matter if it was for WWE or TNA – when I went to TNA it was a hot property back then. Then I got to meet Mike Tenay and we became really good friends. I had a lot of fun doing it and when I transitioned from the ring to the commentary desk, it was actually a hard thing to do. I didn't want to do it but Vince McMahon felt it was the next chapter for me.

"The No. 1 thing is credibility in the ring. To me, there needs to be talent. When I say credibility, I don't mean star talent. I mean guys and girls that can go in the ring; that are athletic and their intensity is there. I don't want a situation where it's a young wrestler that is a little green and is making mistakes in the ring. Now, if I can't call out that mistake or call out that they are sloppy, then it hurts my credibility as a broadcaster. If I do bring forward to the audience what this guy or girl can't do, then it's a negative and I'm bashing the talent which is a no-no in my book. I'm hurting this person's brand or future potentially."