There's now speculation on The Bella Twins possibly returning to WWE TV on Friday's SmackDown FOX premiere from Los Angeles.

Nikki and sister Brie Bella participated in a special photo shoot on Tuesday, and Nikki posted a video to her Instagram Stories that is fueling the return rumors. You can see that video below.

"OK, doing a super fun soot today. It's a surprise, can't wait to tell all about it," she said. She continued and pointed at a piece of her ring gear, adding, "I might have to wear that Friday. But yeah, so many surprises."

Nikki later wrote in another IG post that featured her inside of a boxing ring, "little sneak peek"

You can see the related posts below: