- Above is the latest episode of WWE Hometown Superstar, presented by Cricket Wireless. This episode features Xavier Woods giving a tour of his personal Atlanta arcade and his Golden Girls shrine, plus a look at mementos from his career and a visit with the man who helped train him, Rob Adonis.

- Coming out of the 2019 WWE Draft, WWE has finally moved The Bella Twins to their Alumni roster. Other recent additions to the Alumni roster are WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Rhyno, TJP and Goldust.

- Topps is partnering with WWE and Roman Reigns with a new 11-card set dedicated to Reigns' return to the ring from his second battle with leukemia. 100% of proceeds from the set will go to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The set hits stores tomorrow. Below is the full announcement:

Topps Joins WWE Superstar Roman Reigns In Fight Against Cancer "Together, we are tougher than cancer. WWE and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns are teaming up with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in the fight against childhood cancer. For Reigns, the cause is personal. He is in remission for the second time from Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), a blood cancer. He is committed and determined to bring hope and support to kids fighting cancer and their families. WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and LLS need your support to help bring cures and care to children with cancer. Visit LLS.org to learn more." The above inscription details the back of the bonus 11th card in a unique set, dedicated solely to Roman Reigns. WWE reached out to Topps with the opportunity to create a special, limited set supporting Roman Reigns and his return to the ring. The opportunity allowed for Topps to create a commemorative set that included a donation to Reigns' charity of choice, the LLS. The set highlights Reigns' biggest moments in WWE, all the way from his epic comeback victory in the 2013 Survivor Series® to his 2019 Raw® Return. Ten moments in total from Reigns' career in some of the biggest WWE events, plus a bonus 11th card featuring Reigns wearing an LLS shirt, make up the unique set. Available on topps.com until October 17th, 100% of the proceeds are donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. "The goal of this charitable project was to help generate meaningful funds to support families affected by cancer," said Mark Cruz, Assistant Brand Manager at Topps. WWE provided Topps with action-specific imagery from some of his greatest matches and moments to help elevate the set's design, which intends to capture Reigns' gridiron-like style that he's grown so popular with. View the complete set here and be sure to visit LLS.org to learn more about how you can get involved.