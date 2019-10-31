"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is your new WWE Universal Champion.
Wyatt captured the title by defeating Seth Rollins in the Falls Count Anywhere main event of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia.
This is the first Universal Title reign for Wyatt. Rollins won the title back at WWE SummerSlam in August by defeating current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.
It will be interesting to see if Wyatt ends up working RAW and SmackDown now as he was recently drafted to the blue brand. SmackDown also has WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on the roster. Michael Cole stated on commentary before today's main event that Wyatt would be bringing the Universal Title to SmackDown with him if he won.
Below are shots from today's title change at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
The #Beastslayer walks with a purpose.@WWERollins defends the #UniversalTitle against #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt RIGHT NOW LIVE at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/k6XhmaDyd8— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 31, 2019
Happy Halloween.#WWECrownJewel @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/gikPRMBICV— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
HURT.— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
HEAL.
Is #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt your next #UniversalChampion? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/yo4bJmVfFX
He's going to have to do WHATEVER it takes.#WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/m9q7qKnzYa— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
This is what #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt looks like AFTER taking the Stomp. #WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/OtIlIWhcoO— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
Who better to grab the sledgehammer than the #Kingslayer?@WWERollins is out to END #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt! #WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/sJKws0g2BS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
Let.— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
Him.
In.#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt has arrived. #WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/HK0QAiSzyL
Yep, @WWERollins just came THIS close to losing his #UniversalTitle.#WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/yfjso4HFcj— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
THE FIEND @WWEBrayWyatt may have just changed the landscape of this one. #WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/H4pDgEj58a— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
The amount of punishment these two have ALREADY endured...#WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere @WWERollins @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/i3vBjKkg1q— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
THREE STOMPS LATER...#WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/g7VIGerjdZ— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
IT CAN'T BE STOPPED.#WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere @WWERollins @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/fonkGmXEzz— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
THAT. JUST. HAPPENED.#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt is your NEW #UniversalChampion?! #WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/xc33i3X64U— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
It's a #HappyHalloween after all for #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/zEqffyyer7— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
Ruler of the universe.#WWECrownJewel #FallsCountAnywhere @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/VDQqcHAaXi— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
There's no stopping @WWERollins and #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt. Literally, though.— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
Absolute carnage raged through #WWECrownJewel tonight! #FallsCountAnywhere pic.twitter.com/o43HHqGUIW