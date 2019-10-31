"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is your new WWE Universal Champion.

Wyatt captured the title by defeating Seth Rollins in the Falls Count Anywhere main event of today's WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia.

This is the first Universal Title reign for Wyatt. Rollins won the title back at WWE SummerSlam in August by defeating current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

It will be interesting to see if Wyatt ends up working RAW and SmackDown now as he was recently drafted to the blue brand. SmackDown also has WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on the roster. Michael Cole stated on commentary before today's main event that Wyatt would be bringing the Universal Title to SmackDown with him if he won.

Below are shots from today's title change at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: