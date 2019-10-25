WWE has announced that the King's Court segment with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will become Divorce Court on Monday's RAW from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis as Lana and Rusev appear as The King's guests. This will see the feud between Rusev and Bobby Lashley continue.

WWE also announced a big Champion vs. Champion non-title match for Monday's RAW, which will be the final show before WWE Crown Jewel. It will be RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch taking on WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane.

Sane vs. Lynch will take place two nights before Sane and partner Asuka defend their titles against Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai on the weekly WWE NXT episode. That show will also feature Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai and Cameron Grimes vs. Tyler Bate.

WWE has also announced a big match and segment for next Friday's SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. This will be the night after the Crown Jewel event from Saudi Arabia. It was announced on tonight's blue brand show that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival will defend their titles against The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston next Friday night.

Next week's SmackDown episode will also see a big segment with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt as he joins The Miz on MizTV. It will be interesting to see if Wyatt has the WWE Universal Title with him as he faces champion Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match the night before at Crown Jewel.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's RAW, NXT and SmackDown.