- As seen above, WWE Games has released the WWE 2K20 entrance for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The game is scheduled to be released internationally on October 22 PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

- Shelton Benjamin's loss to Ricochet on last night's WWE RAW episode was the 12th straight time that Benjamin has came up short in a singles match on RAW, according to the WWE Stats page. Benjamin's only victory in his last 17 RAW TV singles matches came in the form of a quick squash over Super Crazy in 2006.

- The WWE on FOX Twitter account continues to produce some of the best tweets to come from an official WWE account. As seen below, they responded to a Scott Stanford tweet on last night's spa segment between Bobby Lashley and Lana.

"Y'all wanted TV-14 content," they wrote.

You can see the full exchange below: