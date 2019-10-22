The Firefly Fun House is still around.

There had been speculation on WWE doing away with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House after WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins set fire to it last week. However, WWE has announced the return of the Fun House on this Friday's SmackDown episode.

As noted, Friday's SmackDown episode will air on FS1, for one week only, due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX. The show will be back on FOX the next week, November 1.

Above is a new video promo for SmackDown on FS1, which aired during tonight's RAW.

Despite the WWE Draft and exclusive rosters, there will be some RAW Superstars appearing on Friday's SmackDown as well. WWE noted that Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be appearing on SmackDown with their Crown Jewel teams for the big 5-on-5 match. Team Flair features Captain Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, King Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, while Team Hogan has Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali.

SmackDown on FS1 will air live at 8pm ET from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Below is the updated line-up for for Friday's show, which will be the final blue brand episode before the WWE Crown Jewel event on October 31:

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt hosts the return of the Firefly Fun House

* Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face

* WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear live with their Crown Jewel Teams

* Only advertised locally: Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* Only advertised locally: RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Only advertised locally: Appearances by Rey Mysterio and others