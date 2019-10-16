It looks like The IIconics were quietly moved to the WWE RAW roster in the 2019 Draft.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are both now listed on the RAW roster page on the official WWE website.

A graphic floating around also indicates that Sarah Logan and Dana Brooke will be staying on RAW while Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville look to be staying on SmackDown. WWE should confirm these additional Draft picks soon.

All 6 of these Superstars were listed as a free agent following Friday's SmackDown and Monday's RAW. WWE previously indicated that all free agents would be assigned a brand with last night's WWE Backstage preview, but that didn't happen. The only real roster change is The IIconics, as Brooke, Logan, Rose and Deville are still listed on their pre-Draft rosters.

Below is an updated look at the rosters and free agents coming out of Tuesday's Backstage show, not including inactive Superstars:

RAW: WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Andrade and Zelina Vega, EC3, Eric Young, Sin Cara, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Rusev, Aleister Black, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, Erick Rowan, Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Samoa Joe, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, Rey Mysterio, Titus O'Neil, Liv Morgan, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, The OC, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Natalya, RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, The Street Profits, The IIconics

SmackDown: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, The New Day, Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Heath Slater, Tamina Snuka, The B Team, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, Ali, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Carmella, The Miz, King Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, Elias, Roman Reigns, "The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Lacey Evans, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

Free Agents going into tonight: Cesaro, AOP, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Dana Brooke, Drake Maverick, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Sarah Logan