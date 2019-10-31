The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won the Nine-Team World Cup Tag Team Turmoil match at today's WWE Crown Jewel event. They last pinned RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders to win.
Gallows and Anderson won a new World Cup Tag Team trophy and were declared The Greatest Tag Team In the World for the big win.
The other teams in the match were SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, and The B Team.
Below are a few shots from tonight's Tag Team Turmoil match at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:
