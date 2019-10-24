- As noted, Tyler Bate vs. Cameron Grimes is now official for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. The match was made after Grimes loss his second NXT TV singles match to Matt Riddle. Riddle offered his fist for a bump of respect, but Grimes wasn't interested. This all happened in front of Bate, who was sitting at ringside watching the show after arriving earlier as a guest of Pete Dunne. Bate asked Grimes why disrespected Riddle, and Grimes laid hands on him. That led to Bate firing back and dropping Grimes at ringside.

You can see video from the match and post-match angle above, and below is video of Bate's post-match interview.

Grimes was asked about what happened with Grimes at ringside.

"So, I came to NXT tonight as a fan," Bate said. "Cameron Grimes, he put his hands on me and you get what you give. So, how's about, Cameron Grimes I'll see you and your stupid little hat next week."

- The dark matches before tonight's NXT TV show from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida saw Taynara Conti defeat Jessi Kamea and Raul Mendoza defeat Brendan Vink.

- As noted, tonight's NXT episode ended with Finn Balor turning heel and helping The Undisputed Era take out Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. It wasn't clear if Balor was joining The Undisputed Era or not, but it appears he's just a heel now, not in the group. You can see photos, videos and more from the big angle by clicking here.

Balor's former partners in The Bullet Club, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, took to Twitter after NXT and commented on Balor's turn back to the dark side.

Styles wrote, "Well well well...."

Anderson also tweeted the former Prince Devitt and asked, "What took you so long, Prince..?"



